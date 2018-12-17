Elementary Cancelled After 7 Seasons

Elementary‘s forthcoming seventh season will be its last, CBS announced Monday.

“A lot of parties came together and talked about their positions on the show — both in terms of business and in terms of creative — and we all decided that this was an opportune time to say goodbye to a show that has been very, very good to us,” CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said in a statement to our sister site Deadline.

Added EP Carl Beverly: “[Series creator] Rob [Doherty] set out to tell a story, and it feels like he has accomplished what he had set out to do. The actors, the crew and the cast feel that way, and we feel that. So are grateful and celebrating what we had and looking forward to the future.”

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Elementary‘s farewell

The show’s sixth season ended with Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) and Joan (Lucy Liu) relocating to the UK. “When we come back in the seventh season, a year will have passed,” Doherty previously revealed to TVLine. “So all of our characters will have had time to really reflect on what happened at the end of the sixth season.”

Production on Season 7 wrapped last week; CBS has yet to announce a premiere date.