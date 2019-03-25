The Resident Renewed for Season 3

The Resident‘s prognosis is good: Fox announced Monday that it has renewed the medical drama for a third season.

Season 2 of the series, led by Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp, currently airs Mondays at 8/7c. (Check out our renewal scorecard to get the status on your other favorite shows.)

“Amy Holden Jones, Todd Harthan and the team behind The Resident continue to showcase their brilliant storytelling, revealing both the triumphs and tragedy within the medical world,” Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment entertainment president, said via statement. “Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp and Bruce Greenwood, along with the stellar cast, have developed rich and compelling characters through their heartfelt performances.”

Fox also renewed The Resident‘s Monday-night partner 9-1-1. Thorn added, “Both 9-1-1 and The Resident have many, many more stories to tell, and we can’t wait to deliver them to fans next season.”

Ratings-wise, The Resident has had a very steady pulse, fluctuating between a 1.1 demo rating (as recently as Jan. 14) and a 0.9. Season-to-date, it ranks No. 4 among all Fox dramas in the demo (trailing Empire, 9-1-1 and Star) and a healthy No. 2 in total audience. TVLine readers recently voted overwhelmingly for Fox to keep the show on its schedule.

Do you have feelings about The Resident‘s renewal? Hit the comments with your reactions to the news.