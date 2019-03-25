9-1-1 Renewed for Season 3

The people of (fictional) Los Angeles can rest a little easier tonight: 9-1-1 has been renewed for a third season, TVLine has learned. (Our handy renewal scorecard has been updated to reflect the change.)

“9-1-1 redefined what a procedural series can be, consistently delivering edge-of-your-seat emergencies, mixed with emotional story arcs and incredible performances from one of the most powerful teams of actors on television,” said Thorn. “Kudos to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear and their entire crew, as well as the amazing cast … for raising the bar week after week.”

The show currently stars Peter Krause (Parenthood), Angela Bassett (American Horror Story), Jennifer Love Hewitt (The Ghost Whisperer), Oliver Stark (Into the Badlands), Aisha Hinds (Underground), Kenneth Choi (American Crime Story) and Ryan Guzman (Heroes Reborn).

Fresh off its heart-stopping midseason premiere — which left poor Chimney (Choi) bleeding out on Maddie’s (Hewitt) front steps, while her abusive ex-husband returned for revenge — tonight’s all-new episode, titled “Chimney Begins,” turns back the clock and reveals how he became the hero we know today.

Thus far this season, 9-1-1 is averaging 6.2 million total viewers and nearly a 1.5 demo rating, ranking No. 1 and a very close second (behind Empire) among all Fox dramas. Compared to its freshman run, it is down just 10 percent in the demo while veritably matching its total audience.

New episodes of 9-1-1 air Mondays at 9/8c. Are you still digging the quirky procedural? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.