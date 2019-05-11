America's Got Talent: The Champions, World of Dance Renewed at NBC

Two of NBC’s unscripted series are getting a slice of the renewal pie. America’s Got Talent: The Champions and World of Dance have been picked up for Season 2 and Season 4, respectively.

Hosted by Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Terry Crews, AGT: The Champions gathers previous winners, finalists and notable participants from past seasons of the show, giving them another shot at the grand prize. Season 1 concluded on Feb. 18, with magician Shin Lim emerging victorious.

NBC has already set a return date for Season 14 of America’s Got Talent, which will premiere on Tuesday, May 28 at 8/7c (with new judges Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union).

World of Dance, meanwhile, brings together elite dancers from around the globe, pitting them against one another in battles of artistry, precision and athleticism. Executive producer Jennifer Lopez, Dancing With the Stars veteran Derek Hough and R&B singer Ne-Yo serve as judges.

Raced back onto NBC’s schedule way sooner than usual — barely five months after its Season 2 finale — and thus airing in-season, and on a new night (Sunday), against heftier competition, World of Dance dropped 33 percent in Season 3, averaging a 0.84 demo rating and 3.7 million viewers.

