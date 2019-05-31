TVLine Items: Burden of Truth Renewed at CW, Mrs. Maisel Adds Two and More

Kristin Kreuk is staying on the case at The CW: The network has acquired Season 3 of the Canadian import Burden of Truth, starring the Smallville vet, TVLine has learned. Eight one-hour episodes will air in 2020.

The investigative legal drama’s second season, also featuring Rookie Blue‘s Peter Mooney, premieres stateside this Sunday at 8/7c on The CW. It finds Kreuk’s corporate attorney Joanna Chang drawn “into the shadowy world of hackers, activists, and a political movement that won’t take any prisoners,” per the official synopsis.

The series was renewed for Season 3 by Canadian broadcaster CBC in March, with production slated to begin this summer.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has cast Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride) and Stephanie Hsu (The Path) in undisclosed roles for Season 3, our sister site Variety reports.

* Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Legends of Tomorrow) has joined the cast of Netflix’s sequel movie The Kissing Booth 2:

The Kissing Booth 2 has added a pair of cast members: #LegendsOfTomorrow alum @maisie_rs will play a seemingly-perfect college girl who Noah grows close to while Taylor Perez will play Marco, a new classmate who Elle simultaneously develops a close friendship with. pic.twitter.com/CO8YdWHQwd — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 30, 2019

* The Grinder stars Rob Lowe and Fred Savage will reunite on the latter’s Fox summer series What Just Happened??!, when Lowe plays himself on the aftershow parody, EW.com reports. The cast of the fictional show within the show, The Flare, includes Amy Acker (The Gifted), Kevin Zegers (Dirty John), Guillermo Diaz (Scandal), Shiri Appleby (UnREAL) and Duane Henry (NCIS).

* Former CBS Evening News anchor Jeff Glor will join CBS This Morning as a co-host beginning Saturday, June 22. He will also serve as a special correspondent for CBS News.

* Showtime has given a series order to the comedy Work in Progress, co-created by and starring Abby McEnany as “a 45-year-old self-identified fat, queer dyke from Chicago whose misfortune and despair unexpectedly lead her to a vibrantly transformative relationship,” per the official description. Lilly Wachowski (The Matrix, Sense8) will co-write the first season and executive-produce alongside McEnany and co-creator Tim Mason.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?