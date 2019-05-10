Single Parents Renewed for Season 2

Will Cooper and his fellow Single Parents will be back for more adventures in child-rearing: ABC has renewed the freshman sitcom for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

Taran Killam (Saturday Night Live) stars in the comedy as Will, a single father who bonds with the other parents in his daughter’s classroom who are raising their children alone. Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl), Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond), Kimrie Lewis (Scandal) and Jake Choi (Succession) round out the main ensemble.

In the May 8 season finale, Garrett’s Douglas and Lewis’ Poppy finally admitted their romantic feelings for one another, ending the episode hand-in-hand and on the verge of a real relationship. Meanwhile, Meester’s Angie came face-to-face with the father of her child for the first time in years, though she was too freaked out to say much to him — and Will never admitted the obvious feelings he has for Angie, either.

In our Keep or Cut poll in March, 88 percent of TVLine readers said the show should earn a sophomore run, while only 9 percent said one season was enough for the comedy.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated with Single Parents‘ sophomore pickup. Among the ABC comedies that also received additional seasons on Friday: Fresh Off the Boat, American Housewife and Bless This Mess. Meanwhile, Speechless, Splitting Up Together and The Kids Are Alright all received the ax.

