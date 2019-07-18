Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to End After Season 7 in 2020

RELATED STORIES Renewal Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Cancelled?

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. now have their final mission in sight, with the announcement that next season, airing sometime in 2020, will be the ABC series’ last.

Knowing an end date in advance, Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb told our sister site Deadline, allowed the writers to “build a season that will tie up any threads that are there. To make sure that we come to a conclusion that’s satisfying to the fans, to the cast, to Marvel, and to ABC.”

It also, gulp, opens the door for some big, perhaps deadly swings. “When you know [you’re ending], you can take greater risks, of life and death,” said Loeb, who also shared that Marvel was ready to end things last year (ergo the Season 5 finale title, “The End”), before ABC requested Season 6 (and then a Season 7).

Looking to the more immediate future — Episode 10 of Season 6 airs this Friday, and the double-episode finale is set for Aug. 2 — S.H.I.E.L.D. cast members promised a very good tease going into what will now be the series’ farewell run.

“My favorite part about the finale is the very, very end, because it will be a big shift that sets us up for next season,” Chloe Bennet said during TVLine’s most recent set visit. Jeff Ward, who plays Deke, echoed that sentiment, saying, “The very last thing in the finale is great. Very, very good,” while Elizabeth Henstridge advised fans to “stay tuned until that last minute of the finale!” (As if we wouldn’t!)

