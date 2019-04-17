Rel Cancelled at Fox

Rel is done at Fox: The Lil Rel Howery series has been cancelled after its freshman season, our sister site Variety reports.

The multicamera comedy had a promising premiere but ratings quickly fell off; a January episode drew a series-low 1.2 million viewers, which was barely half of the audience its cancelled predecessor Last Man on Earth grabbed a year prior. Rel‘s (now series) finale, which aired Jan. 13, delivered 2.8 million viewers and a 1.1 in the demo — the series’ best showing since its premiere — but that largely was attributable to the evening’s lead-in: the hugely watched Eagles/Saints NFC divisional playoff.

On Wednesday, Fox also cancelled its sci-fi drama The Gifted. The network’s renewals (so far) include 9-1-1 and The Resident (both for Season 3), The Masked Singer (Season 2), Family Guy (Season 18), Bob’s Burgers (Season 10), and The Simpsons (Seasons 31 and 32).

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the comedy’s cancellation.

