The Gifted Cancelled After 2 Seasons

The Gifted is powering down.

Fox’s Marvel mutants drama has been cancelled after two seasons, the latter of which put up far-from-super numbers, according to our sister site Variety.

The series starred Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker as parents who discover their children (Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White) have mutant abilities and go on the run, joining up with an underground network of superpowered outcasts. Sean Teale, Coby Bell, Jamie Chung, Blair Redford and Emma Dumont filled out the supporting cast.

Season 2, which wrapped up back in February, averaged fewer than 2 million viewers and just under a 0.6 rating, dropping 40 percent from its freshman run. Among Fox’s 10 dramas, it delivered the smallest audience and only bested Friday newbie Proven Innocent in the demo. (Worse, its DVR playback boosts are neither here nor there.) For a three-camera sitcom, those numbers might pass muster, but The Gifted is effects-reliant, and it sounds like Season 3 would require even more powers to be on display.

Fans still wanted to see more, though: In our recent Keep or Cut poll, 91 percent of TVLine readers voted to keep The Gifted for a third season. (The show ranked 13th out of 29 bubble shows in a later poll.)

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the cancellation. Will you miss The Gifted? Hit the comments below and share your reaction to the news.