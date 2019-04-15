Manifest Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

Manifest has booked a return trip.

NBC announced on Monday that its top-rated freshman drama will return for Season 2, despite hitting some ratings turbulence toward the end of its 16-episode run. There is no word yet from NBC on a Season 2 episode count.

“In just its first season, Manifest has answered many questions about the mystery of Flight 828 and, smartly, asks many more,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC. “Congratulations to [series creator] Jeff Rake, our producers, cast and crew who have created an incredibly addictive series with compelling characters and complex relationships.”

The fall’s most anticipated drama debut (per a preseason TVLine poll), Manifest premiered in September to 10.4 million total viewers and a 2.2 rating, scoring the best demo number for any scripted series premiere this TV season. Across its 16-episode freshman run, it averaged 6.4 million viewers and a 1.25 rating (in Live+Same Day numbers).

Among all of NBC’s dramas, it tied Chicago Med and Fire for second in the demo (well behind This Is Us), while ranking fifth in total audience.

In Live+7 DVR playback, Manifest enjoys the second largest total demo gain (up 1.61 rating points) of any TV program and the biggest audience increase (rising 6.3 million).

Manifest stars Josh Dallas (Once Upon a Time) and Melissa Roxburgh (Valor) as Ben and Michaela Stone, siblings who along with other passengers aboard Flight 828 landed a full five years after they took off. They, along with Ben’s young son Cal and others (including the occasional non-passenger) proceeded to experience “callings,” all while observed by a mysterious nemesis known as The Major.

TVLine readers gave the supernatural thriller’s Feb. 18 finale — and Season 1 as a whole — an average grade of “B+.” Our 2019 Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the show’s pickup.