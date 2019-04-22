NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans Renewed at CBS

CBS isn’t holding out on its NCIS heroes: The network has renewed NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans for Seasons 11 and 6 respectively, TVLine has learned.

“Both shows have been key pillars to the CBS schedule for several years,” Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said via statement. “They offer heroic stories, big stars and have attracted a passionate, loyal fan base. We’re excited to have [series stars] Chris [O’Donnell], LL [Cool J], Scott [Bakula] and these terrific casts back to bring more terrific NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the world.”

NCIS: LA and New Orleans rank Nos. 5 and 6 among all CBS dramas, respectively averaging a 0.87 and 0.81 in the demo. They also have the same rankings in total audience.

The NCIS offshoots’ renewals follow recent renewals for NCIS, Blue Bloods, FBI, Magnum P.I., Criminal Minds, God Friended Me, Young Sheldon, Mom and The Neighborhood.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the latest additions. NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c; its Season 10 finale will air May 19. NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesdays at 10 and will broadcast its season finale on May 21.

Are you excited to hear about NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles‘ pickups? Hit the comments to let us know your thoughts!