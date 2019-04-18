Last Man Standing Renewed at Fox

Last Man Standing‘s first season on Fox won’t be its last: The Tim Allen comedy has been renewed for Season 8, TVLine has learned. The news comes ahead of Friday’s landmark 150th episode.

The ABC castoff returned last September to 8 million total viewers and a 1.8 demo rating, improving greatly upon its previous premiere on ABC (6 mil/1.1) as well as its Season 6 average (6.9 mil/1.2). It currently stands as Friday’s No. 1 scripted series among A18-49, and second in total viewers (behind CBS’ Blue Bloods).

“Hard to believe Last Man Standing hits 150 episodes this week and it gets better with another upcoming season at FOX!” Allen said in a statement. “Great news for all of us who are creating these stories and working our pants off to make you all laugh. It’s another big high-five to the legions of loyal fans who have faithfully kept us front and center and huge on the radar. Thanks to our family at Fox who continue to make us feel so at home. Man, if we keep this up, they might have to call our show: Last Man Unable to Stand.”

Added Fox’s President of Entertainment Michael Thorn, “Last Man Standing roared out of the gate on Fox, and has maintained its ratings dominance ever since. Much of that credit goes to the incredibly funny and talented Tim Allen, not to mention Nancy [Travis], Hector [Elizondo] and the rest of the show’s great cast. We’d like to thank [executive producers] Kevin Abbott, Matt [Berry] and the entire crew, along with our partners at 20th Century Fox Television, for overseeing one of television’s most popular comedies. We’d also like to congratulate them all on reaching 150 episodes — a milestone that’s well-deserved.”

With an eighth season now confirmed, Last Man — which has called Friday nights home this season as well as for all but the first of its six seasons on ABC — will have to relocate to a new night this fall to make room for WWE SmackDown Live, which is moving from USA Network to Fox in October.

In addition to Last Man Standing, Fox’s renewals (so far) include 9-1-1 and The Resident (both for Season 3), The Masked Singer (Season 2), Family Guy (Season 18), Bob’s Burgers (Season 10), and The Simpsons (Seasons 31 and 32). Meanwhile, the network has cancelled sci-fi drama The Gifted and freshman comedy Rel. (TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been thusly updated.)

Are you excited to learn that Last Man Standing has been renewed for a second year at Fox? Hit the comments with your reactions!