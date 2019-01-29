God Friended Me Renewed for Season 2

It pays to be buds with the man upstairs.

CBS has renewed God Friended Me for Season 2, the network announced Tuesday. The freshman dramedy starring Brandon Micheal Hall stands as CBS’ second most-watched new series (behind FBI).

TVLine’s 2019 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the show’s pickup.

“We’re thrilled with how God Friended Me has performed on Sundays,” Eye Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said in a statement. “It’s one of the top three new series on television, has improved its time period significantly, and continues a long tradition of prestige dramas for CBS on the night.”

Added Thom Sherman, Senior EVP of Programming at CBS: “Our amazing cast and producers have done a wonderful job of bringing this series to life each week with humorous and inspirational storylines. Viewers have clearly embraced our characters and the positive message the show delivers.”

God Friended Me‘s pickup brings to four the number of CBS rookies scoring early renewals; last week the network greenlit second seasons of Magnum P.I., FBI and The Neighborhood.