American Housewife, Bless This Mess Renewed at ABC

It’s a blessed day for at least two ABC comedies: The network has renewed American Housewife for Season 4, and Bless This Mess for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

American Housewife stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, a mother attempting to raise her flawed family in a picturesque Connecticut community. Better Things‘ Diedrich Bader co-stars as husband Greg, while comedienne Ali Wong plays Doris, one of Katie’s BFFs. Rounding out the cast are Meg Donnelly (Disney Channel’s ZOMBIES), Daniel DiMaggio (Supergirl), Julia Butters (Transparent) and Carly Hughes (Insatiable).

Bless This Mess, which premiered launched in April, focuses on newlyweds Mike and Rio (Parenthood’s Dax Shepard and Childrens Hospital’s Lake Bell), who relocate from NYC to rural Nebraska in search of a simpler life; Ed Begley Jr. (Arrested Development) and Pam Grier (The L Word) co-star.

Housewife‘s season finale — a musical episode featuring original songs by Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen) and Glenn Slater (Tangled), as well as choreography from Ashley Wallen (La La Land) — is set to air on Tuesday, May 21 at 8/7c. Bless This Mess wraps its six-episode freshman run later that night, at 9:30 pm.

ABC will hold its annual Upfront Presentation to advertisers, where its complete 2019-20 schedule and new programming announcements are revealed, on Tuesday, May 14 in New York.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect both renewals. Are you looking forward to additional seasons?