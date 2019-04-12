Good Girls Renewed for Season 3

NBC’s Good Girls will continue to break bad: NBC has renewed the dark dramedy starring Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman for Season 3, TVLine has learned.

Through the first six episodes of Season 2, Good Girls is averaging just over a 0.6 demo rating and 2.4 million weekly viewers, down sharply from its freshman run (which aired on Mondays) and ranking 10th and, well, last among NBC’s many dramas. With DVR playback factored in, those numbers grow to 1.2 and 4.2 million. (The series’ most recent episode, airing April 7, hit a four-week high in total audience.)

On the digital front, Good Girls has with each Season 2 episode broken its series record for best seven-day non-linear viewership, allowing the show to double its digital delivery this season versus last.

“We’re so excited to continue following the friendship and adventures of these three incredible women while also exploring relatable issues in both funny and surprising ways,” Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. “Congratulations to [executive producer] Jenna Bans, and our amazing writers, cast and crew who give these stories depth and humanity.”

In TVLine’s annual Keep or Cut? megapoll, Good Girls placed eight out of 29 bubble shows, narrowly beating out NBC’s Blindspot (but placing far behind Manifest, which came in at No. 3).

NBC previously renewed for 2019-20 The Blacklist, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the #OneChicago line-up, Ellen’s Game of Games, Law & Order: SVU, New Amsterdam, Superstore and Will & Grace.

