Brooklyn Nine-Nine Renewed at NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s first season on NBC won’t be its last: The Andy Samberg comedy has been renewed for Season 7, TVLine has learned.

The Fox castoff made its NBC debut on Thursday, Jan. 10 with 3.56 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating, improving on time slot predecessor Will & Grace‘s fall average by 50 percent while hitting a two-year demo high. Versus its previous season opener, B99 was up 82 and 71 percent.

“It’s been one of our great joys as a network to give Brooklyn Nine-Nine a second life,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming at NBC, in a joint statement. “Cheers to Dan Goor, Mike Schur, Luke Del Tredici and David Miner, and our amazing cast and crew who each week turn New York’s finest into New York’s funniest.”

An NBC rep says an exact episode count for Season 7 has not been determined yet.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine pick-up follows previous renewals for The Good Place (Season 4), Will & Grace (Season 11), Chicago Fire (Season 8), Chicago PD (Season 7), Chicago Med (Season 5) and New Amsterdam (Season 2).

TVLine’s 2019 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.

