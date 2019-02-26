Chicago Fire, P.D., Med Renewed at NBC

NBC is staying put in the Windy City: The network has renewed Chicago Fire and its spinoffs Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, it was announced on Tuesday.

Fire has been picked up for Season 8, while P.D. and Med will return for their seventh and fifth seasons, respectively.

“We remain in awe of the job Dick Wolf, our producers, casts and crews do in creating some of the most compelling television today,” NBC’s Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta said in a statement. “The Chicago franchise is a lynchpin of our schedule and we’re thrilled that audiences have embraced our Wednesdays with such incredible passion for these shows and characters.”

Chicago Med and Chicago Fire — each averaging a 1.3 demo rating thus far this season — currently tie for second among all NBC dramas, trailing only This Is Us. Chicago P.D, with a 1.1 demo rating, ranks No. 6.

In total audience, Med, Fire and P.D. rank No. 2-4 among NBC dramas, drawing 8.4 million, 8.1 million and 7.2 million weekly viewers.

The trio of Dick Wolf-produced shows currently air as a block on Wednesday nights from 8-11 pm.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the pickups.

#OneChicago fans, are you excited about the early renewals? Hit the comments with your reactions and hopes for next season!