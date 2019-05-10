Blindspot Renewed for (Final) Season 5

Much like Jane Doe’s tattoos, Blindspot isn’t going anywhere: The NBC drama has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

NBC isn’t confirming an episode count, but we’re hearing the final season will be abbreviated (i.e. 13 episodes or less).

The news of Blindspot‘s pickup might give fans a bit of whiplash, seeing as the show was recently pulled from NBC’s schedule for the duration of May Sweeps. It has temporarily been replaced in the Fridays-at-8 time slot by The Blacklist, but it will resume with the antepenultimate Season 4 episode on Friday, May 24. A two-hour finale follows on Friday, May 31.

As series creator Martin Gero previously revealed to TVLine, the finale will bring the FBI team to Iceland — where the episode was filmed — because “they’re following a clue” about Madeline Burke’s planned attack on the Eastern seaboard. “Something happens on the way there that makes the episode take a hard turn,” he teased. What's Renewed & Cancelled for Next Season? Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Gero added that the episode will “reinvent the show in a huge way,” teasing “a twist and a dimensionality that we have not been able to play with yet.” He even conceded that the hour “would be a very bad series finale” in the event of cancellation — but that crisis has been averted.

As for the show’s ratings, Blindspot currently averages under a 0.5 demo rating, ranking last among all current NBC dramas, while in total viewers (2.8 million) it only outdraws the already renewed Good Girls.

Gero posted a message of thanks on Instagram:

