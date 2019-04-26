Blindspot Pulled From NBC Schedule With Renewal Status Still TBA

Blindspot‘s renewal prospects suddenly look murkier, now that NBC has pulled the on-the-bubble drama for the duration of May Sweeps.

Beginning April 26 (aka tonight), The Blacklist will move to 8 pm, christening its new time slot with a two-hour episode (read preview). It will remain there through its Season 6 finale on May 17.

Then, on Friday, May 24, Blindspot will return with the season’s antepenultimate episode at 8 pm. The season will then close with back-to-back episodes on May 31, airing at 8 pm and 9 pm. (The timing of Blindspot‘s mini-hiatus means the show will not air any episodes during May Sweeps, which began on Thursday, April 25, and concludes on Wednesday, May 22.)

All told, here’s what NBC’s Friday nights look like moving forward:

Friday, April 26

8 pm The Blacklist time slot premiere (two-hour episode)

10 pm Dateline

Friday, May 3 and May 10

8 pm The Blacklist

9 pm Dateline time slot premiere (two hours)

Friday, May 17

8 pm The Blacklist Season 6 finale

Friday, May 24

8 pm Blindspot returns

Friday, May 31

8 pm Blindspot Season 4 finale (two episodes)

Blindspot‘s season ender was shot on location in Iceland. As series creator Martin Gero previously revealed to TVLine, the FBI team heads overseas because “they’re following a clue” about Madeline Burke’s planned attack on the Eastern seaboard, “and something happens on the way there that makes the episode take a hard turn.”

Gero added that the season finale will “reinvent the show in a huge way,” teasing “a twist and a dimensionality that we have not been able to play with yet.” Suffice it to say, it was not written as a potential series finale.

Averaging under a 0.5 demo rating, Blindspot ranks last among all current NBC dramas, while in total viewers (2.8 million) it only outdraws the already renewed Good Girls. Year over year, Blindspot is down 20 percent in the demo.