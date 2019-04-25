Blacklist Boss Teases 'Biggest Answers to Date' in Red-Centric Two-Parter

Nearly six full seasons of The Blacklist have come and gone, and viewers still have no idea who Raymond Reddington really is — but that’s about to change.

The NBC drama will kick off its May Sweeps episodes with a two-part installment on Friday, and series creator Jon Bokenkamp promises that fans will get important insight on the question of Red’s true identity.

“[The two-parter] dives right into that central question of Red’s past and his identity — where he came from, how he came to be, his relationship to Katarina Rostova and beyond,” Bokenkamp tells TVLine, adding that Agent Ressler’s investigation into Katarina’s whereabouts “takes us into uncharted territory.”

“We will be unpacking the biggest answers in our series to date,” he teases.

The first hour (airing at 8/7c) will take place in the present day, as Red enlists Katarina’s father (returning guest star Brian Dennehy) for help making a difficult decision. Then, at 9 pm, the hour titled “Rassvet” will turn back the clock, exploring Katarina Rostova’s past in an episode that Bokenkamp calls “a departure,” a la previous episodes such as “Cape May” and “Ruin.”

“There is no case of the week. No Blacklister,” he offers. “Rather, we’re going to step back in time and present a little indie film that takes us back to Katarina in a very unexpected way. We’re going to unpack a piece of Katarina’s story that will be compelling, to say the least.”

And while Bokenkamp won’t definitively say if Friday’s two-parter will at last reveal who Reddington really is, he strongly hints that a big revelation could be in store: “I’ll let the episodes speak for themselves.”