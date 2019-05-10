The Passage Cancelled at Fox

We’ll never know if The Passage‘s Amy and Brad reunited in the wake of the vampire apocalypse: Fox has cancelled the sci-fi series, TVLine has confirmed.

That means there will be no Season 2 for the adaptation of Justin Cronin’s novel trilogy, which followed a young girl (played by Saniyya Sidney) and the former FBI agent taking care of her (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) as a virus that turned its victims into bloodsuckers spread and became a global pandemic.

The Season 1 finale aired in March and now will serve as a series finale. In the episode, Gosselaar’s Brad was bit by a viral (aka vampire), causing Amy (Sidney) to inject him with one of the last doses of a medical cure. But to do so, she had to kill those who opposed the move; in shame, she left him a note and took off before he regained consciousness. Meanwhile, after America’s foreign allies turned their backs on the besieged nation, jets prepared to drop bombs on what was left of the populace. An extreme flash forward —roughly 100 years! — at the end of the hour showed viewers that Amy had become an accomplished viral-hunter who was sure that Brad was alive out there, somewhere.

The series debuted in January to 5.2 million viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, but then slipped almost every week; its 10-episode run wrapped in March with season lows.