The CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates, Plus a Late-Summer Return for Stargirl

By /

The CW Fall 2022 Schedule
'The Winchesters,' 'All American,' 'Stargirl' (Courtesy of The CW)

The CW is the fifth and final broadcast network (following FoxABC, CBS and NBC) to unveil its fall schedule, setting premiere dates for more than a dozen new, new-ish and returning series.

DC’s Stargirl is first out of the gate with a late-August return, followed by the network’s typical October rollout of series including its top-rated drama, All American, and its most-watched series, Walker. “Fresh” fare meanwhile includes the Supernatural and Walker prequel spinoffs, and a couple of acquired series.

All told, The CW’s fall rollout looks like this; NEW SHOWS are in CAPS, click title for details:

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31
8 pm DC’s Stargirl Season 3

SUNDAY, OCT. 2
8 pm FAMILY LAW (acquired series premiere)
9 pm Coroner Season 4

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5
9 pm Kung Fu Season 3

THURSDAY, OCT. 6
8 pm Walker Season 3
9 pm WALKER INDEPENDENCE series premiere

MONDAY, OCT. 10
8 pm All American Season 5
9 pm All American: Homecoming Season 2

TUESDAY, OCT. 11
8 pm THE WINCHESTERS series premiere
9 pm PROFESSIONALS (acquired series premiere)

FRIDAY, OCT. 14
8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 9
9 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? Season 19

SATURDAY, OCT. 22
8 pm CRISS ANGEL’S MAGIC WITH THE STARS series premiere
9 pm World’s Funniest Animals 

Fall TV Schedule

The FlashGOTHAM KNIGHTSMasters of IllusionNancy DrewRECIPE FOR DISASTERRiverdale (final season), Superman & Lois

fall tv schedule

4400BatwomanCharmedDynastyIn the Dark (final season now airing), LegaciesLegends of TomorrowNaomiRoswell, New Mexico (final season now airing) and Supergirl (ended)

