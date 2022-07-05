The CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates, Plus a Late-Summer Return for Stargirl

'The Winchesters,' 'All American,' 'Stargirl' (Courtesy of The CW)

The CW is the fifth and final broadcast network (following Fox, ABC, CBS and NBC) to unveil its fall schedule, setting premiere dates for more than a dozen new, new-ish and returning series.

DC’s Stargirl is first out of the gate with a late-August return, followed by the network’s typical October rollout of series including its top-rated drama, All American, and its most-watched series, Walker. “Fresh” fare meanwhile includes the Supernatural and Walker prequel spinoffs, and a couple of acquired series.

All told, The CW’s fall rollout looks like this; NEW SHOWS are in CAPS, click title for details:

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31

8 pm DC’s Stargirl Season 3

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

8 pm FAMILY LAW (acquired series premiere)

9 pm Coroner Season 4 Fall TV Preview: Guide to Every New Show!

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5

9 pm Kung Fu Season 3

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

8 pm Walker Season 3

9 pm WALKER INDEPENDENCE series premiere

MONDAY, OCT. 10

8 pm All American Season 5

9 pm All American: Homecoming Season 2

TUESDAY, OCT. 11

8 pm THE WINCHESTERS series premiere

9 pm PROFESSIONALS (acquired series premiere)

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 9

9 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? Season 19

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

8 pm CRISS ANGEL’S MAGIC WITH THE STARS series premiere

9 pm World’s Funniest Animals

The Flash, GOTHAM KNIGHTS, Masters of Illusion, Nancy Drew, RECIPE FOR DISASTER, Riverdale (final season), Superman & Lois

4400, Batwoman, Charmed, Dynasty, In the Dark (final season now airing), Legacies, Legends of Tomorrow, Naomi, Roswell, New Mexico (final season now airing) and Supergirl (ended)

