Roswell, New Mexico and In the Dark Among 6 (!) Series Cancelled at CW

The CW went on a killing spree on Thursday, cancelling six series including Roswell, New Mexico and In the Dark.



Also axed by the network: Charmed, 4400, Naomi and Dynasty. They join the previously cancelled dramas Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow. Cancellation Jitters: 24 Shows on the Bubble From ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, CW

The CW’s atypical “bloodbath” of cancellations this season (at least six shows got the axe on May 12 alone) is likely due to the network’s rumored upcoming sale (perhaps to the Nexstar affiliate group) and thus its uncertain future.

Roswell, New Mexico is set to premiere its fourth (and now final) season on Monday, June 6 at 8/7c, followed by In the Dark’s fourth and final season on 9 pm.

On a brighter note, The CW renewed All American: Homecoming for a second season.

TVLine’s 2022 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect all of Thursday’s pickups and cancellations.