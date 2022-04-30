Caity Lotz on Legends of Tomorrow's Cancellation: 'I Am Endlessly Grateful' to Have Played Sara for This Long

Caity Lotz is understandably sad about Legends of Tomorrow‘s cancellation after seven seasons, yet incredibly grateful to have played Sara Lance for so long. TV Shows That Ended/ Are Ending in 2022

Lotz of course first played Sara aka Black Canary on Arrow in October 2013, and was a steady presence there (brief death and all!) until The CW decided to spin the hero off into a new series that debuted in January 2016 and originally also starred Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Arthur Darvill, Franz Drameh, Ciara Renée, Falk Hentschel, Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller.

Meaning, Lotz stood as the sole remaining OG cast member.

At the time that Legends got the not-good word, Lotz was busy in Washington, D.C., lobbying with The Creative Coalition to secure funding for the National Endowment for the Arts. As such, she didn’t get to weigh in on the cancellation until the literal middle of the night.

“I am bummed! I am sad, I’m going to miss it so much,” she shared in a series of Instagram Story videos. “I’m go to miss our amazing cast and crew. But at the same time I recognize how lucky have been to play Sara Lance for this long.

“Working on Legends has been amazing. It’s been such a journey and I am so endlessly grateful for it, and for you guys,” she continued. “So, thank you. To all the Legends of Tomorrow fans out there we love you guys so much. And it has been a blast.”

Legends this season averaged 860,000 total weekly viewers and a 0.2 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), up in audience and steady in the demo versus its previous season. Out of the 19 dramas The CW has aired this TV season, it ranked No. 9 in total audience and trailed only All American, The Flash and Superman & Lois in the demo.

VIDEO: KATRINA LAW REACTS TO PREGNANT SARA NEWS

Legends co-showrunner Keto Shimizu broke the cancellation news on Friday afternoon, tweeting, “Well, folks. It’s been an incredible run… We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could. Thank you to our fans; your love and passion for our strange band of misfits has made every break, every script, every daily, every cut, and every mix worth all the hard work. We see you, we love you, and you’ll always have a place on the Waverider.”

Just prior to Legends‘ cancellation, news broke that sister series Batwoman also would not be renewed.