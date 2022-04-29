Batwoman Cancelled After 3 Seasons

That’s a wrap on Batwoman. The Arrowverse series has been cancelled after three seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

Showrunner Caroline Dries announced the news Friday on Twitter, writing, “Just got the sad news that Batwoman will not be seeing an S4. I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you.”

TVLine’s 2022 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Batwoman‘s demise.

Batwoman this season was averaging about 760,000 total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), down nearly 20 percent in audience from its sophomore run and ranking No. 13 in that measure out of the 19 dramas The CW has aired this TV season. It also reported the 13th-largest DVR bump (+66%) of the CW bunch.

Season 3 ended with Ryan — with help from Alice, no less — using the Joker Buzzer on Marquis, seemingly curing her brother of his Joker persona. Elsewhere, the Bat Team stopped the Joker from dropping acid bombs over Gotham, diverting the loaded blimp to a less populated area of the city. And while they prevented many from dying, the explosion may have caused a new villain to rise. The final moments of the episode saw a mysterious figure brutally murder journalist Dana Dewitt before limping away.

Showrunner Caroline Dries previously opened up about her plans for Season 4, which would have included exploring more of the Jet family dynamic, seeing Ryan and Sophie “being happy for a little while,” and the Joker’s acid bomb situation continuing in new episodes.

While the season ender hinted at new stories to come, Dries noted that it also served as a potential series finale.

“I think you can tell by how the stories come to a satisfying conclusion that if this were the end, it feels like we’ve answered enough questions and then also created one big question,” she told TVLine. “That was important to me because the show and each of these individual characters are so important to me that I wanted to give them their due finale moment.”

