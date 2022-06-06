Fox Sets Fall Schedule, Premiere Dates for 9-1-1, Cleaning Lady and Others — Fantasy Island Held for Midseason

Filed under “Worth the Wait,” Fox on Monday afternoon at long last revealed its fall schedule — with premieres dates, to boot. #Efficiency (TVLine’s rather famous Fall TV Grid has thusly been updated.)
* Hmm, not much to see here, everything is very BAU — unless you consider Call Me Kat and Welcome to Flatch trading Thursday time slots a “big move.” But you probably don’t.
* The country music sudser Monarch, starring Anna Friel and Susan Sarandon, looks poised to finally, actually premiere — with a two-night event that gives it a plum post-NFL “kickoff.”
* As was the case last year, 9-1-1: Lone Star is being held for midseason — as is Season 2 of Fantasy Island, which was at first earmarked to arrive this summer before getting bumped to fall.
NEW SHOWS IN CAPS; click show title for details
FRIDAYS (Ongoing)
8 pm Friday Night SmackDown
SUNDAY, SEPT. 11
8 pm MONARCH series premiere (after NFL double-header)
MONDAY, SEPT. 19
8 pm 9-1-1 Season 6
9 pm The Cleaning Lady Season 2
TUESDAY, SEPT. 20
8 pm The Resident Season 6
9 pm MONARCH (regular time slot premiere)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21
8 pm The Masked Singer Season 8
9 pm LEGO Masters Season 3
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
8 pm The Simpsons Season 34 (!)
8:30 pm The Great North Season 3
9 pm Bob’s Burgers Season 13
9:30 pm Family Guy Season 21
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
8 pm Hell’s Kitchen Season 21
9 pm Welcome to Flatch Season 2
9:30 pm Call Me Kat Season 3
9-1-1: Lone Star, ACCUSED, ALERT, KRAPOPOLIS, GRIMSBURG, Housebroken, Fantasy Island, GORDON RAMSAY’S FOOD STARS, Next Level Chef (Season 2 premieres after Super Bowl) and Crime Scene Kitchen
The Big Leap, Our Kind of People and Pivoting