Fox Sets Fall Schedule, Premiere Dates for 9-1-1, Cleaning Lady and Others — Fantasy Island Held for Midseason

Filed under “Worth the Wait,” Fox on Monday afternoon at long last revealed its fall schedule — with premieres dates, to boot. #Efficiency (TVLine’s rather famous Fall TV Grid has thusly been updated.)

* Hmm, not much to see here, everything is very BAU — unless you consider Call Me Kat and Welcome to Flatch trading Thursday time slots a “big move.” But you probably don’t.

* The country music sudser Monarch, starring Anna Friel and Susan Sarandon, looks poised to finally, actually premiere — with a two-night event that gives it a plum post-NFL “kickoff.”

* As was the case last year, 9-1-1: Lone Star is being held for midseason — as is Season 2 of Fantasy Island, which was at first earmarked to arrive this summer before getting bumped to fall.

NEW SHOWS IN CAPS

FRIDAYS (Ongoing)

8 pm Friday Night SmackDown

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11

8 pm MONARCH series premiere (after NFL double-header)

MONDAY, SEPT. 19

8 pm 9-1-1 Season 6

9 pm The Cleaning Lady Season 2

TUESDAY, SEPT. 20

8 pm The Resident Season 6

9 pm MONARCH (regular time slot premiere)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

8 pm The Masked Singer Season 8

9 pm LEGO Masters Season 3

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

8 pm The Simpsons Season 34 (!)

8:30 pm The Great North Season 3

9 pm Bob’s Burgers Season 13

9:30 pm Family Guy Season 21

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

8 pm Hell’s Kitchen Season 21

9 pm Welcome to Flatch Season 2

9:30 pm Call Me Kat Season 3

9-1-1: Lone Star, ACCUSED, ALERT, KRAPOPOLIS, GRIMSBURG, Housebroken, Fantasy Island, GORDON RAMSAY’S FOOD STARS, Next Level Chef (Season 2 premieres after Super Bowl) and Crime Scene Kitchen

The Big Leap, Our Kind of People and Pivoting