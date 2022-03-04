The Big Leap Cancelled at Fox

The Big Leap‘s net didn’t appear.

Fox has cancelled the dance show-within-a-dramedy after one season, our sister site Deadline reports.

Averaging a hair over 2 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, The Big Leap tied Pivoting for last among all scripted Fox shows this season in the demo, while drawing the third-smallest audience of that pack. And among all of broadcast-TV’s drama launches this season, it drew the smallest audience and the second-worst demo rating.

The Big Leap told the story of a So You Think You Can Dance-like reality show, executive-produced by Scott Foley’s Nick, that recruited everyday people to perform in a revamped version of Swan Lake. In the Season 1 — and now series — finale, the troupe put on a live show and Nick wondered whether his fictional network bosses would renew the series for Season 2. (Read a full recap.)

At the time of the finale, TVLine spoke with Big Leap showrunner Liz Heldens about the possibility of a second season, and what that storyline might tackle.

“We set it up in the finale, with [Brittney’s] pregnancy and the Gabby/Brittney/Reggie triangle, and so that’s a story that we’d immediately start leaning into,” the EP said at the time. She also mentioned wanting to devote more screen time to characters like the House of Rush dance troupe in the future.

The Fox series wasn’t Friday’s only casualty: NBC’s Ordinary Joe also got the ax after one season. TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect both cancellations.

