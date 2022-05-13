Pivoting Cancelled at Fox

We have seen the last of grieving besties Amy, Jodie and Sarah: Fox has officially pulled the plug on Pivoting, TVLine has learned.

Pivoting‘s freshman run has been averaging shy of 2 million total viewers along with a 0.4 demo rating (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in). Out of all the entertainment programs that have aired on Fox this TV season, it outrates only The Real Dirty Dancing and delivers the fourth-smallest audience (besting Dirty Dancing, The Great North and Bob’s Burgers).

The single-camera comedy followed three impulsive women whose lives were flipped upside down following the loss of their close friend. “Faced with the reality that life is short,” the trio of women made desperate attempts to find happiness before discovering that “it’s never too late to screw up your life,” according to the official logline.

The series starred Eliza Coupe (Happy Endings) as cooking show producer Amy, a mom who found her kids utterly exhausting; Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon a Time) as Jodie, a mom who escaped her suffocating husband by having an affair with her gym trainer; and Maggie Q (Designated Survivor) as Sarah, an uptight doctor who divorced her cheating wife and quit a career in medicine to work at a supermarket.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Will you miss hanging out with this crew? Drop your thoughts on the cancellation in a comment below.