Fantasy Island Delayed: Season 2 Bumped From Summer to Fall at Fox

Go ahead and unpack your bags to Fantasy Island: The Fox drama, which was set to return for Season 2 on May 31, will now be back in Fall 2022.

Season 3 of LEGO Masters, which was also slated for a May 31 return, is being held for the fall, as well. Still set to premiere this month are So You Think You Can Dance, Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, Beat Shazam and MasterChef.

“There are some great moments where you start to see what you’ve got in the can,” Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said Monday during a conference call with reporters. “They came in so good — and the early scripts were so good on Fantasy Island, our partnership has gone so well — that you make a decision to move them in-season… We’re so blessed to have such a hefty returning slate, and great choices to make, and those were two of them.”

Michael Thorn, the network’s president of entertainment, added, “Fantasy Island is really a standout for us. The initial episodes and the incredible guest stars we’ve lined up for this season, it’s just really, really fun and escapist, and can’t wait to have that back on our air.”

A reboot of the original 1977 series, Fox’s Fantasy Island takes place at a luxury resort where any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled — although they rarely turn out as expected. Season 2 guest stars include Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Rachael Harris (Lucifer), Jasika Nicole (The Good Doctor) and Zack Pearlman (Shameless), along with Desperate Housewives alumni Teri Hatcher and James Denton.

In other Fox news, the network on Monday announced renewals for 9-1-1: Lone Star, Call Me Kat and two other shows (get full details here) and confirmed series pickups for missing person procedural Alert and the Michael Chiklis-led crime anthology Accused.

Additionally, Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef has snagged the network’s coveted post-Super Bowl slot for February 2023; get full details here.