Fox Renewals: Call Me Kat, Lone Star Among 5 Pickups — What About The Resident and OG 9-1-1?

Holy bubble show cliffhanger: Just hours before its upfront presentation, Fox is leaving the fate of three bubble shows up in the air. 2022 Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard

The network early Monday formally renewed 9-1-1: Lone Star, Call Me Kat, Welcome to Flatch, Crime Scene Kitchen and The Masked Singer for the 2022-23 TV season. That leaves three series — the 9-1-1 mothership, The Resident and Duncanville — in Fox’s question-mark column.

The network maintains that “additional series renewals” are forthcoming, and sources confirm that The Resident and 9-1-1 will likely be among them (negotiations are said to be coming down to the wire).

“We’re in good faith negotiations with [studio] 20th,” Fox president Charlie Collier told reporters Monday regarding Resident and 9-1-1. “Based on our long history with that company, we think we’re in pretty good shape.”

As reported on Friday, freshman shows Our Kind of People and Pivoting will not be back for Season 2 (joining the previously cancelled The Big Leap).

TVLine’s 2022 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the latest pickups.

Meanwhile, in a first, Fox did not unveil its official fall schedule on Monday, as the network opted for more of what a source describes as a “portfolio” approach (which is a fancy way of saying the schedule was not quite locked in yet). The network did confirm that its newly-ordered series include missing person procedural Alert and the Michael Chiklis-led crime anthology Accused. (They join the long-delayed country music soap Monarch.)

Among Monday’s renewals, Call Me Kat is averaging just shy of 3 million total weekly viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), down 29 and 33 percent from its freshman numbers. Among the seven comedies Fox has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 1 in audience and third in the demo. Welcome to Flatch, on the other hand, is averaging not quite 1.2 million total weekly viewers and a 0.2 demo rating (with Live+7 playback factored in).

Lone Star is averaging 7.5 mil and a 1.0 this season, down a bit more sharply from its previous averages but still ranking No. 2 in audience among all Fox entertainment programs and third in the demo (behind 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer).