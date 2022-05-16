The Resident Renewed for Season 6

It seems The Resident still has excellent vitals: Fox has renewed the medical drama for a sixth season, TVLine has learned.

As of May 3, The Resident is averaging 5 million total weekly viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), down 11 and 30 percent from its Season 4 tallies. Out of the six dramas that Fox has aired this TV season, it trails only the 9-1-1s in the demo while ranking No. 4 in total audience.

The Resident‘s current fifth season has been an emotional rollercoaster for fans. Ahead of its premiere last September, news broke that star Emily VanCamp would be exiting the series after four seasons as nurse practitioner Nic Nevin. Her character ultimately died in the Oct. 5 episode, after succumbing to head trauma from a car accident, but VanCamp will return via flashback scenes in the upcoming May 17 finale.

The cast also includes Matt Czuchry as renegade doc Conrad Hawkins, Manish Dayal as Devon Pravesh, Bruce Greenwood as Randolph Bell, Jane Leeves as Kit Voss, Malcolm-Jamal Warner as AJ Austin, Jessica Lucas as Billie Sutton and Anuja Joshi as Leela Devi.

The Resident‘s renewal has been added to our 2022 Scorecard. Drop your celebrations in a comment below!