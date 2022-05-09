The Resident: Emily VanCamp Makes a Welcome Return in First Look Photos

Oh, how we’ve missed you, Nic Nevin.

The Resident‘s upcoming Season 5 finale will welcome back Emily VanCamp as the dearly departed nurse practitioner, and TVLine has your exclusive first look at the flashback-heavy episode.

As co-showrunner Peter Elkoff previously shared with us, the May 17 finale will find Conrad revisiting a specific night with Nic, shortly after Gigi was born. Per Elkoff, Conrad “realizes he has to unstick himself” from his relationship with Nic, if he ever wants to move on romantically after her untimely death. Thus, VanCamp will appear in “four, maybe five” flashback scenes that will help Conrad move forward from her memory.

“He hasn’t been able to make a move and find that next love. He knows that he’s still stuck in the past, in a way, with Nic,” the EP divulged. “He keeps going back to pieces of that night [with Nic], because he thinks the answer of how he moves on is in that night… and he gets an answer, a realization that frees him in a certain way.”

Recent episodes of The Resident have deepened Conrad’s relationship with ER doc Cade Sullivan, who barely survived getting shot in the May 3 outing. During that intense hour, Billie — who also appears to have feelings for Conrad — asked Conrad if he was in love with Cade; he said no, but when she asked if he was sure about that, he also said no, admitting that he hasn’t let himself feel such emotions since Nic passed away.

In addition to the sweet snapshot above, we’ve got four more photos of Nic’s return below. Scroll down to view them all, then drop a comment with your hopes for the finale!