The Resident Twist: Emily VanCamp to Return as Nic in Season 5 Finale

The Resident fans haven’t seen the last of Nic Nevin, despite her tragic death last year.

Emily VanCamp, who exited the Fox drama at the start of its current fifth season, will return to the series in its upcoming Season 5 finale, TVLine has learned. The Most Shocking Cast Exits Announced (So Far) This Year

As co-showrunner Peter Elkoff tells us, VanCamp will appear in “four, maybe five” flashback scenes during the May 17 season ender, which will be used as a storytelling device to help Conrad move on from his relationship with Nic and pursue romance with another woman — either Jessica Lucas’ Billie, or Kaley Ronayne’s Cade.

“He hasn’t been able to make a move and find that next love. He knows that he’s still stuck in the past, in a way, with Nic,” Elkoff explains. “At the top of Episode 23, he realizes he has to unstick himself, and he doesn’t quite know how to do it. He gets some good advice about it. And he’s basically circling the memory of this one night when Gigi was just born. He keeps going back to pieces of that night, because he thinks the answer of how he moves on is in that night… and he gets an answer, a realization that frees him in a certain way.”

Elkoff adds that although Nic’s return via flashbacks wasn’t proposed until later in the season, he and the Resident writers have been looking for the right way to set Conrad up with someone new ever since the show’s three-year time jump earlier in Season 5.

“We started to realize, what would hold a person back? Well, the love of his life who died. The mother of his young daughter,” he continues. “We had to figure out a way to both free him and end that chapter. Emily was really up for the idea of coming back, so we built her story around that idea.”

The news of VanCamp’s Resident departure broke last August, several weeks before the show returned for Season 5. In the season’s first two episodes, Nic was kept off-screen at a spa retreat, and she was later involved in a car accident on the way home from her trip; Nic ultimately died in the Oct. 5 episode, when she succumbed to her significant head injuries.

“I spent so many years on network television, but then suddenly priorities shifted,” VanCamp told Deadline at the time of her exit, shortly after she’d welcomed daughter Iris with real-life spouse Josh Bowman. “I think there comes a moment in every woman’s life — in every person’s life — where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that’s what happened while I was making the show.”

Resident viewers, how thrilled are you for VanCamp’s brief return? Tell us below!