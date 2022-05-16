Fox's Pick to Follow Super Bowl LVII in February Is... Next Level Chef

Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef has been called on to come off the bench and tackle the plum post-Super Bowl slot for Fox, in February 2023. Shows Following the Super Bowl: Touchdowns & Fumbles

The three-story cooking competition will premiere its second season on Sunday, Feb. 12, leading out of Super Bowl LVII (which is being played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona).

Over the past decade, the show following the Super Bowl has averaged 24 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day tallies), making it a key scheduling decision for whichever network is hosting the game that year.

This year, NBC made the atypical decision to lead out of the Super Bowl with its ongoing Winter Olympics coverage, making the first time in 29 years that more sports followed the Big Game.

A low-key hit for Fox, Next Level Chef‘s freshman run averaged 3.9 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), tying 9-1-1: Lone Star as Fox’s No. 3-rated entertainment program of the 2021-22 TV season (trailing only 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer).

Prior to this year, recent Super Bowl lead-outs have included the series premiere of CBS’ The Equalizer in 2021, the third season premiere of Fox’s The Masked Singer in 2020, the series premiere of CBS’ The World’s Best (R.I.P.!) in 2019, the big Jack v. Crock-Pot episode of NBC’s This Is Us in 2018, and the series premiere of Fox’s 24: Legacy in 2017.