NBC Sets Fall Premiere Dates: La Brea, #OneChicago, Quantum Leap Reboot, Law & Order Trio, The Voice and More

NBC is the fourth broadcast network (following Fox, ABC and CBS) to unveil its fall rollout plan, setting premiere dates for more than a dozen new and returning series.

As previously announced, La Brea is staying put in the Tuesday time slot that served its hit freshman run well, while the #OneChicago and Law & Order franchises will similarly and respectively call Wednesday and Thursday home.

And with The Blacklist on the bench until midseason, College Bowl Season 2 will kick off NBC’s Friday night slate in early September, until a sitcombo takes over in November.

All told, NBC’s premiere date plan looks like this; NEW SHOWS are in CAPS, click title for details:

THURSDAY, SEPT. 8

8:15 pm Sunday Night Football (special night)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

8 pm College Bowl (double-episode Season 2 premiere)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11

8:15 pm Sunday Night Football time slot premiere

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

9 pm Dateline NBC Fall TV Preview Guide to Every New Show!

MONDAY, SEPT. 19

8 pm The Voice

10 pm QUANTUM LEAP

TUESDAY, SEPT. 20

8 pm The Voice

10 pm New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

8 pm Chicago Med

9 pm Chicago Fire

10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

8 pm Law & Order

9 pm Law & Order: SVU

10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

9 pm Dateline Weekend Mystery

10 pm SNL Vintage

TUESDAY, SEPT. 27

9 pm La Brea

FRIDAY, NOV. 4

8 pm LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ

8:30 pm Young Rock (new night)

The Blacklist, American Auto, Grand Crew, NIGHT COURT, THE WHEEL, MILLION DOLLAR ISLAND, That’s My Jam, The Wall and Dick Wolf’s LA FIRE AND RESCUE (a reality series about the LAFD)

Additionally, the fate of the pilots for Blank Slate, Found, Irrational, Unbroken and an untitled drama from Mike Daniels remain TBD.

The Endgame, Kenan, Mr. Mayor, Ordinary Joe

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.