NBC Sets Fall Premiere Dates: La Brea, #OneChicago, Quantum Leap Reboot, Law & Order Trio, The Voice and More

NBC Fall Schedule 2022
NBC is the fourth broadcast network (following FoxABC and CBS) to unveil its fall rollout plan, setting premiere dates for more than a dozen new and returning series.

As previously announced, La Brea is staying put in the Tuesday time slot that served its hit freshman run well, while the #OneChicago and Law & Order franchises will similarly and respectively call Wednesday and Thursday home.

And with The Blacklist on the bench until midseason, College Bowl Season 2 will kick off NBC’s Friday night slate in early September, until a sitcombo takes over in November.

All told, NBC’s premiere date plan looks like this; NEW SHOWS are in CAPS, click title for details:

THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
8:15 pm Sunday Night Football (special night)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
8 pm College Bowl (double-episode Season 2 premiere)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11
8:15 pm Sunday Night Football time slot premiere

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
9 pm Dateline NBC

MONDAY, SEPT. 19
8 pm The Voice
10 pm QUANTUM LEAP

TUESDAY, SEPT. 20
8 pm The Voice
10 pm New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21
8 pm Chicago Med
9 pm Chicago Fire
10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22
8 pm Law & Order
9 pm Law & Order: SVU
10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23
9 pm Dateline Weekend Mystery
10 pm SNL Vintage

TUESDAY, SEPT. 27
9 pm La Brea

FRIDAY, NOV. 4
8 pm LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ
8:30 pm Young Rock (new night)

The Blacklist, American Auto, Grand Crew, NIGHT COURTTHE WHEELMILLION DOLLAR ISLAND, That’s My Jam, The Wall and Dick Wolf’s LA FIRE AND RESCUE (a reality series about the LAFD)

Additionally, the fate of the pilots for Blank SlateFoundIrrationalUnbroken and an untitled drama from Mike Daniels remain TBD.

