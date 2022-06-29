NBC Sets Fall Premiere Dates: La Brea, #OneChicago, Quantum Leap Reboot, Law & Order Trio, The Voice and More

NBC is the fourth broadcast network (following Fox, ABC and CBS) to unveil its fall rollout plan, setting premiere dates for more than a dozen new and returning series.
As previously announced, La Brea is staying put in the Tuesday time slot that served its hit freshman run well, while the #OneChicago and Law & Order franchises will similarly and respectively call Wednesday and Thursday home.
And with The Blacklist on the bench until midseason, College Bowl Season 2 will kick off NBC’s Friday night slate in early September, until a sitcombo takes over in November.
All told, NBC’s premiere date plan looks like this; NEW SHOWS are in CAPS, click title for details:
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
8:15 pm Sunday Night Football (special night)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
8 pm College Bowl (double-episode Season 2 premiere)
SUNDAY, SEPT. 11
8:15 pm Sunday Night Football time slot premiere
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
9 pm Dateline NBC
MONDAY, SEPT. 19
8 pm The Voice
10 pm QUANTUM LEAP
TUESDAY, SEPT. 20
8 pm The Voice
10 pm New Amsterdam
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21
8 pm Chicago Med
9 pm Chicago Fire
10 pm Chicago P.D.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22
8 pm Law & Order
9 pm Law & Order: SVU
10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime
SATURDAY, SEPT. 23
9 pm Dateline Weekend Mystery
10 pm SNL Vintage
TUESDAY, SEPT. 27
9 pm La Brea
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
8 pm LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ
8:30 pm Young Rock (new night)
The Blacklist, American Auto, Grand Crew, NIGHT COURT, THE WHEEL, MILLION DOLLAR ISLAND, That’s My Jam, The Wall and Dick Wolf’s LA FIRE AND RESCUE (a reality series about the LAFD)
Additionally, the fate of the pilots for Blank Slate, Found, Irrational, Unbroken and an untitled drama from Mike Daniels remain TBD.
The Endgame, Kenan, Mr. Mayor, Ordinary Joe
