NBC Orders U.S. Version of The Wheel, Hit BBC Game Show

NBC is taking The Wheel for a Stateside spin, giving a 10-episode order to an adaptation of the BBC One game show.

The Wheel very recently wrapped its freshman run across the pond, where it is hosted by series creator Michael McIntyre and on Saturday nights (gosh, remember Saturday-night TV?) averaged 6.3 million viewers with DVR playback folded in, making it the top game show for BBC Primetime since 2011.

Now, don’t make the same mistake I did — this is not to be confused with Fox’s Spin the Wheel, which has been on hiatus for a wheel. I mean, a while.

The Wheel features seven celebrity experts who are seated around a 42-foot-wide, rotating wheel. Three players, meanwhile, are randomly picked from a smaller wheel underneath centerstage. Correct answers keep you at centerstage, while wrong answers kick you out. Only the contestant at the center of the wheel at the end of the game has a chance to take home “a life-changing sum of money.”

When answering a question on a certain topic, the player has access to one of the experts, chosen at random with a spin of the outside wheel. Or something.

“It’s incredibly rare in this day and age for a new show to become an unqualified smash hit overnight, let alone in the biggest territory in Europe,” Warner Bros. Unscripted Television chief Mike Darnell said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be in business with Hungry McBear and our amazing partners at NBC, who immediately saw The Wheel’s potential and picked it up within 24 hours of the pitch.”

“I’m thrilled The Wheel is spinning Stateside,” said McIntyre, who will EP the U.S. edition. “Hosting this show is the most fun I’ve had on television. The format creates wonderful camaraderie among the celebrities, natural hilarity and genuine suspense. I can’t wait for The Wheel to roll across America.”