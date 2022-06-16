ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates: Grey's, Abbott Elementary and More

ABC is the second broadcast network (following Fox) to reveal its fall premiere dates, with its slate set to unspool over three weeks in late September/early October. 2022-23 TV Preview

The Wednesday sitcom block kicks things off on Sept. 21, now anchored by breakout comedy Abbott Elementary. The Season 3 premiere of Big Sky (now with Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire!) closes out the night.

The Alphabet network’s fall launch wraps Thursday, Oct. 6, with the returns of Station 19 (Season 6) and Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19) leading into new Hilary Swank drama Alaska Daily (fka Alaska).

As a reminder, summertime staple Bachelor in Paradise is getting a regular-season upgrade, assuming a full four (!) hours of primetime real estate across Mondays (where it replaces Disney+-bound Dancing With the Stars) and Tuesdays.

All told, ABC’s premiere date plan looks like this…

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

8 pm The Conners (new time)

8:30 pm The Goldbergs (new time)

9 pm Abbott Elementary (new night)

9:30 pm Home Economics

10 pm Big Sky (new night)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

8 pm Shark Tank

9 pm 20/20

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

8 pm CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! (series premiere, host TBA)

9 pm Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

10 pm The Rookie

TUESDAY, SEPT. 27

8 pm Bachelor in Paradise

10 pm THE ROOKIE: FEDS (series premiere)

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

7 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos

MONDAY, OCT. 3

8 pm Bachelor in Paradise Episode 2

10 pm The Good Doctor

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

8 pm Station 19

9 pm Grey’s Anatomy

10 pm ALASKA DAILY (series premiere)

A Million Little Things, American Idol, The Bachelor, Judge Steve Harvey, NOT DEAD YET and The Wonder Years

black-ish (ended), Card Sharks, The Celebrity Dating Game, The Hustler, Match Game, Promised Land and Queens

No decision has been made yet on the future of Supermarket Sweep.