Reba McEntire Joins Big Sky Season 3 as 'Mercurial Matriarch'

On the heels of Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles being cast in this season’s finale (airing this Thursday, May 19) and then getting promoted to series regular for the newly ordered Season 3, Grammy-winning country music Hall of Famer Reba McEntire is also boarding the ABC drama’s cast.

TVLine has learned that McEntire in Season 3 will fill the role of Sunny Brick, the mercurial matriarch of the Brick family, a successful backcountry outfitter that has a secret history of, um, “missing” customers.

McEntire’s previous TV credits include, of course, her eponymous WB/CW sitcom (which ran for six total seasons), ABC’s Malibu Country, episodes of Baby Daddy and Last Man Standing, a recurring role on Young Sheldon, and the lead in NBC’s quietly nixed Fried Green Tomatoes TV pilot.

Based on the “Highway” series of books by C.J. Box, Big Sky follows private detective Cassie Dewell (played by Pitch‘s Kylie Bunbury) and her former partner, Undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Vikings‘ Katheryn Winnick), as they investigate local crimes, taking on drug syndicates, notorious kidnappers, crime dynasties and more along the way.

Big Sky was renewed for a third season last week, at which time it was also announced that both Ackles and Season 2 addition Jamie-Lynn Sigler (who plays Tonya) would be series regulars for the upcoming run.

