Shocker: Dancing With the Stars Leaving ABC for Disney+ After 16 Years

In a shocking development, Dancing With the Stars is relocating from ABC to Disney+, TVLine has confirmed.

DWTS will premiere on Disney+ this fall with Season 31. It will mark the streamer’s first foray into live programming.

Disney+ has also ordered a 32nd season, presumably to run in Spring 2023.

“After over 30 seasons of the program on ABC, including two spin-offs, Dancing with the Stars will move off of ABC this fall in order for the Network to showcase several Monday Night Football games as well as develop and invest in new and future programming,” ABC said in a statement.

“Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

TVLine’s sister pub Deadline first broke the news, which comes less than a month after veteran DWTS executive producer Andrew Llinares — who presided over the 2020 exits of host Tom Bergeron and co-emcee Erin Andrews — parted ways with the show.

In the immediate wake of Llinares’ dismissal, Bergeron, who was replaced on DWTS by Tyra Banks, was asked by a fan on Twitter for his reaction to the news. His three-word response? “Karma’s a bitch.”