The CW Acquires Canadian Legal Drama Family Law, With Victor Garber

The CW is again looking north of the border to fill out its primetime lineup: The network has acquired the Canadian legal drama Family Law, with a cast that includes Alias vet Victor Garber, TVLine has learned.

The one-hour drama stars Jewel Staite (The Magicians, Firefly) as lawyer and recovering alcoholic Abigail Bianchi, who is putting her life and career back together while on probation. She’s forced to work at the law firm run by her estranged father Harry (Garber) while getting to know the half-brother (Zach Smadu) and half-sister (Genelle Williams) she never knew. “The result is a dysfunctional family law firm operating to help other families with their own dysfunctions,” per the official description.

Susin Nielsen (Heartland, Cedar Cove) serves as creator, writer and executive producer. The 10-episode first season aired in Canada last fall; a U.S. premiere date on The CW will be announced at a later date.

Family Law is just the latest in a series of international acquisitions airing on The CW. Coroner, starring Serinda Swan, and Devils, starring Patrick Dempsey, will both return for new seasons later this year, as will New Zealand comedy Wellington Paranormal. Plus, The CW has announced more acquisitions on the way, including the Freddie Highmore drama Leonardo and the Tom Welling/Brendan Fraser action series Professionals.