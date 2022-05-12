Charmed Cancelled After 4 Seasons

Curses! The CW has opted to vanquish its Charmed reboot after four seasons, TVLine has learned.

As of April 26, Charmed this season was averaging 650,000 total weekly viewers and a 0.1 demo rating (with Live+7 playback factored in), down from its Season 3 tallies (690K/0.2). Out of the 19 dramas The CW has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 17 in audience and is among seven that muster just a 0.1 rating.

The CW’s atypical “bloodbath” of cancellations this season (at least six shows got the axe on May 12 alone) is likely due to the network’s rumored upcoming sale (perhaps to the Nexstar affiliate group) and thus its uncertain future.

The Charmed reboot began with Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) as the titular trio of witches, with plucky Whitelighter Harry (Rupert Evans) serving as their British mentor. The sisters also gained an unexpected ally in lawyer-turned-slayer Jordan (Jordan Donica). Following Macy’s death in the third season finale, a fourth Charmed One named Michaela (Lucy Barrett) entered the picture to reconstitute the legendary Power of Three.

Previous series regulars included Ser’Darius Blain as Macy’s boyfriend Galvin, Ellen Tamaki as Mel’s girlfriend Niko, Nick Hargrove as Maggie’s almost-husband Parker and Poppy Drayton as Parker’s half-sister Abigael.

The original Charmed aired for eight seasons (1998–2006) on The WB, with a cast that included Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, Alyssa Milano and Kaley Cuoco.

