Legacies' Impending Series Finale Includes Mind-Blowing 'Surprises' for Longtime Vampire Diaries Fans

Here’s something guaranteed to put a much-needed smile on the face of every Legacies fan.

Series creator Julie Plec took to Twitter on Saturday to assure fans of the unceremoniously canceled show — along with fans of Roswell, New Mexico, which was also canceled this week — that they won’t be left on a cliffhanger.

“Mark Pedowitz [and] his team at The CW had the class [and] grace to warn the shows that they might not survive, even if The CW wanted them,” Plec tweeted. “Because of that, the season finales of both shows were carefully crafted to also work as series finales.”

Plec also alluded to several Easter eggs (or possibly more?) for fans who have been invested in the Vampire Diaries Universe since the original series debuted on The CW in 2009.

“I can speak for Legacies in saying that Brett [Matthews] and I and the writing team poured all kinds of love into it. And there are a couple surprises for long-time #TVDU fans that may just blow your mind.”

To its credit, Legacies has consistently found fun ways to honor its predecessors. In addition to bringing back many familiar faces from The Vampire Diaries and The Originals (click here for a complete breakdown of all the crossovers), it has also offered much-appreciated updates on beloved characters like Dr. Elena Salvatore, M.D.

New episodes of Legacies resume on Thursday, June 2 (9/8c), with the season-turned-series finale set to air on June 16. What are your hopes for the final episodes? Drop ’em in a comment below.