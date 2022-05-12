4400 Cancelled at CW After 1 Season

The 4400‘s superpowered days are over: The CW has cancelled the reboot after just one season, TVLine has learned.

The network also axed Dynasty, Charmed, Naomi, In the Dark and Roswell, New Mexico on Thursday. They join the previously cancelled dramas Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow.

The CW’s atypical “bloodbath” of cancellations this season (at least six shows got the axe on May 12 alone) is likely due to the network’s rumored upcoming sale (perhaps to the Nexstar affiliate group) and thus its uncertain future.

With its freshman run, 4400 averaged 732,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in); in total audience it ranks No. 14 out of the 19 dramas that The CW has aired this TV season. That said, it enjoys the third-largest DVR bump (+97 percent) of any CW series.

An update on the USA Network sci-fi drama, the CW series followed 4,400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years and are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. It starred Joseph David-Jones (Arrow), Brittany Adebumola (Grand Army), Jaye Ladymore (Chicago P.D.), AMARR (American Housewife), Cory Jeacoma (Power Book II: Ghost), Derrick A. King (Call Your Mother), Khaliah Johnson, TL Thompson, Ireon Roach and Autumn Best.

In the Feb. 14 finale, which now serves as the series ender, a wounded Manny and Logan (plus Hayden, who crouched over him) were plucked away by a green light. While Logan and Hayden were not to be seen again, Jharrel and Claudette got a surprise visit from Manny, who walked into his apartment and proclaimed that he’d only been gone for half an hour and Jharrel had already brought over a girl.

Prior to that memory-bending cliffhanger, it was revealed that Manny had spent two years in the future, working with Sienna Stone to change the world. But he was in favor of a more scorched earth approach and jumped into the green light, inserting himself into the 4400 sample. Unfortunately, Manny broke the “tower” for the time travel machine, so Sienna approached Andre in the present to help build a new machine, while swearing him to secrecy. (For more on those twists, check out our post mortem interview with EPs Ariana Jackson and Sunil Nayar.)

