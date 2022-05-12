Dynasty Cancelled After 5 Seasons

Pour one out for the Carringtons — The CW’s Dynasty reboot has been canceled after five seasons.

As of April 26, Dynasty this season is averaging 410 total weekly viewers and a 0.1 demo rating (with Live+7 playback factored in), which is right on par with its Season 4 tallies. Out of the 19 dramas The CW has aired this TV season, it ranks dead last in audience and is among seven that muster just a 0.1 rating.

The CW’s atypical “bloodbath” of cancellations this season (at least six shows got the axe on May 12 alone) is likely due to the network’s rumored upcoming sale (perhaps to the Nexstar affiliate group) and thus its uncertain future.

The Dynasty reboot, a diverse twist on the original series’ premise, starred Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon, Daniella Alonso as Cristal, Elaine Hendrix as Alexis, Rafael de la Fuente as Sammy Jo, Sam Underwood as Adam, Michael Michele as Dominique, Robert Christopher Riley as Culhane, Sam Adegoke as Jeff, Maddison Brown as Kirby, Adam Huber as Liam, Eliza Bennett as Amanda and Grant Show as Blake.

Previous series regulars included Nathalie Kelley as the original Cristal (aka Celia), James Mackay as Steven, Adam Dale as Anders, Ana Brenda Contreras as Cristal No. 2 and Nicollette Sheridan as the OG Alexis.

The original Dynasty aired for nine seasons (1981–1989) on ABC. Canonized offshoots included Dynasty II: The Colbys, a spinoff that aired from 1985 to 1997, and Dynasty: The Reunion, a 1991 miniseries starring much of the show’s main cast.

TVLine’s 2022 Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard has been updated to reflect Dynasty‘s fate. What’s your reaction to the news? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.