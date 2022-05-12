Naomi Cancelled at The CW

Superhero drama Naomi has lost its fight with fate. The CW offering has been cancelled after one season, TVLine has learned.

Despite a promising launch — the show’s January debut ranked as The CW’s third-most watched season premiere of the 2021-22 season — its audience has since fallen by more than 40 percent. That said, its audience still tied for No. 5 among all CW dramas. The May 10 season finale will now serve as a series finale as well.

Starring The Equalizer‘s Kaci Walfall, Naomi followed a cool, confident and previously bespectacled Black teenager as she came to realize her hidden destiny and journeyed to “the heights of the multiverse” in search of the full truth of who killed her parents and why.

With each installment, Naomi came to realize her hidden destiny and abilities, as well as more than a few commonalities she had with her not-so-mythical idol Superman. Naomi also allowed its titular character to tackle regular teen-angst issues such as her first kiss, defying her parents and figuring out her sexuality.

Written and executive-produced by Ava DuVernay (When They See Us) and Jill Blankenship (Arrow), the DC comic adaptation also starred Law & Order: SVU’s Stephanie March, Hap and Leonard’s Cranston Johnson, Mary-Charles Jones (Kevin Can Wait), Will Meyers (Bad Education) and relative newcomers Daniel Puig, Aidan Gemme and Camila Moreno.

The network also axed Dynasty, Charmed, 4400, In the Dark and Roswell, New Mexico on Thursday. They join the previously cancelled dramas Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow. The CW’s atypical “bloodbath” of cancellations this season is likely due to the network’s rumored upcoming sale (perhaps to the Nexstar affiliate group) and thus its uncertain future.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Are you disappointed that Naomi was cancelled after one season? Drop your thoughts in the comments.