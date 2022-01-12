Ratings: Naomi Has a Pretty Super Start, Superman & Lois Returns Steady

In the latest TV show ratings, Naomi debuted on Tuesday night to 800,000 total viewers and a 0.15 demo rating, marking The CW’s third-most watched season premiere this TV season (trailing only Walker and, as you will see, Superman & Lois). Our Updated Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

The CW freshman also delivered its time slot’s largest audience since July, and bested any crowd drawn by The Flash‘s season-opening “Armageddon” event. TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B-.”

Kicking off The CW’s night, Superman & Lois opened Season 2 with 1.1 million viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, improving a bit on its freshman averages (990K/0.2). TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “A.”

Elsewhere….

CBS | FBI (8.2 mil/0.7) and International (6.1 mil/0.5) both dipped, though the latter still led Tuesday in total audience. Most Wanted (5.4 mil/0.5) was steady.

NBC | American Auto (2.4 mil/0.5) and Grand Crew (1.7 mil/0.4) both ticked up, This Is Us (4.9 mil/0.9, read recap and post mortem and flash-forward analysis) dipped but still topped Tuesday in the demo, and New Amsterdam (3.1 mil/0.4) was steady.

ABC | Judge Steve Harvey (4.3 mil/0.6), black-ish (1.9 mil/0.4) and Queens 1.2 mil/0.2) all dipped in the demo, while Abbott Elementary (2.8 mil/0.6) was steady.

FOX | Our Kind of People (1.1 mil/0.3) returned up in the demo.

