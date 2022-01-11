This Is Us' Latest Flash-Forward Reveals Nicky's Wife: Who Is It?

This post contains spoilers from Tuesday’s This Is Us. Proceed accordingly.

This Is Us fans everywhere, may we formally introduce you to Mrs. Nicky Pearson?

In a sequence at the end of Tuesday’s episode, the NBC drama skipped ahead to a time it had visited before: the night that the family gathers to await Rebecca’s imminent death. Though only a few moments from the hour were devoted to the flash-forward, it answered a major question that also was raised in a different flash-forward at the end of Season 5: To whom, exactly, is Nicky married in the future?

One popular theory was that Nicky would wed Rebecca at some point between the present-day storyline and that sad future evening at Kevin’s house; this possibility was borne of an earlier scene in the flash-forward that showed Nicky, clearly wearing a wedding ring, sitting at Rebecca’s bedside. But viewers of this week’s installment learned that Nicky’s missus is a flight attendant named Edie, whom he met as he flew home from California after reestablishing contact with Sally. (Read a full recap, and hear what the episode’s writer and director had to say about what’s ahead.) In fact, Edie was the person who drove up to the house at the end of the previous flash-forward scene.

Now, here’s where it gets fun: In our ongoing mission to wring every single clue out the breadcrumbs the show has parceled out so far, we’ve gathered all of the Rebecca-centric flash-forward in the gallery at right. This includes visuals, dialogue, clues and salient intel from interviews with the show’s stars and producers. We’ve updated it every time the show airs additional flash-forward footage, and we’ll continue to do so until all of your questions are answered.

So flip through the gallery above — or go to it directly here — then hit the comments with the clues you’ve noticed, theories you’ve brewed up and anything else related to the future of the Pearson fam!