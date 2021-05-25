This Is Us' Kate Flash-Forward: An Ongoing Investigation

This Is Us fans, it’s time for us to get out the yarn, tack up the photos and start obsessing about the NBC series’ latest flash-forward.

Tuesday’s episode took us four years into the future via a new time jump that takes place on the day of Kate’s second wedding… to her music-school colleague Phillip. (Read a full recap of the episode and check out what series creator Dan Fogelman has to say about what’s ahead.)

And much like we did with the show’s previous flash-forwards to Rebecca’s deathbed and Jack Damon’s rise as a rockstar, we warmed up our screen-capping fingers and went wild capturing just about every moment of the action.

The gallery at right gives you a rundown of what took place during the flash-forward. We’ll keep updating it as the series enters its sixth and final season next year, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back after each new installment. And, of course, we want to hear about it if you happen to catch a clue or develop a theory that we’ve missed.

So after you’ve read the finale recap and heard what Fogelman has to say, flip through the gallery above — or go to it directly here — then hit the comments with your thoughts/theories/suspicions about this newest This Is Us flash-forward!