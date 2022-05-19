Riverdale to End With Season 7 at CW, to Premiere in 2023

Pop’s diner is closing its doors for good: Riverdale will end its run on The CW at the conclusion of its upcoming seventh season, TVLine has learned. 2022 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard

“I am a big believer in attempting to give series that have had long runs an appropriate sendoff,” CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said during an executive call Thursday. “We had a long conversation with [executive producer] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] yesterday, who is thrilled by this news, and we will treat the show in the manner it deserves…. We want to make sure it goes out the right way.

“I think they, too, felt that seven years is the right amount,” Pedowitz added. “As a fan myself, I do want to do what is right for the show.”

Riverdale was renewed for Season 7 in March, along with fellow CW dramas The Flash, All American, Superman & Lois, Walker, Kung Fu and Nancy Drew. Season 6 is currently airing Sundays at 8/7c; Season 7 is being held for midseason, to air sometime in 2023. An episode count remains TBD, but Pedowitz said he does “not believe it will be a shortened season.” (To see The CW’s just-released fall 2022 schedule, click here.)

This TV season (which includes three Season 5 stragglers), Riverdale is averaging 560,000 total viewers with Live+7 DVR playback factored in. It thus ranks No. 16 in total audience out of the 19 dramas The CW has aired this fall and winter, outdrawing only The Outpost, In the Dark and Dynasty.

Riverdale joins a number of CW dramas on the chopping block: The network also axed Dynasty, Charmed, Naomi, 4400, In the Dark and Roswell, New Mexico last week — In the Dark and Roswell still have new seasons premiering this summer — along with the previously cancelled Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow. The CW’s atypical “bloodbath” of cancellations this season is likely due to the network’s rumored upcoming sale (perhaps to the Nexstar affiliate group) and thus its uncertain future.

Season 6 of Riverdale kicked off last fall with a five-episode “Rivervale” event that saw Archie and company face a macabre series of supernatural adventures, with Kiernan Shipka stopping by to reprise her Netflix role as teen witch Sabrina Spellman. It then returned in March with a new time slot and a fresh nemesis in Percival Pickens (Chris O’Shea), the posh newcomer who quickly took over the town with his mysterious mind-control powers. But don’t worry: Archie, Betty, Jughead and Cheryl soon learned they had mysterious powers of their own.

