CW Fall Schedule Has Winchesters, Stargirl, All-Walker Thursdays; Flash, Superman & Lois Held for Midseason

'The Winchesters,' 'All American,' 'Stargirl' (Courtesy of The CW)

The CW on Thursday morning became the fourth broadcast network to unveil its schedule for the Fall TV season, after NBC, ABC and CBS (still waiting, Fox!) — and several veteran series are nowhere to be found.

♦ Veterans The Flash, Nancy Drew, Riverdale (returning for its farewell run) and Superman & Lois are being held for midseason, along with new DC entry Gotham Knights. In their place will be a plethora of international acquisitions, including the previously announced action series Professionals (starring Smallville‘s Tom Welling and Doom Patrol‘s Brendan Fraser) and Canadian legal drama Family Law (starring Legends of Tomorrow‘s Victor Garber and Firefly‘s Jewel Staite).

♦ DC’s Stargirl, which has typically aired in the summer, will bow Wednesdays this fall, where it is paired with fellow third-season drama Kung Fu.

♦ Supernatural prequel The Winchesters has landed the Tuesday lead-off spot, while Walker spinoff Walker Independence will be paired with the mothership on Thursdays.

NEW SHOWS IN CAPS.

MONDAY

8 pm All American

9 pm All American: Homecoming

TUESDAY

8 pm THE WINCHESTERS

9 pm PROFESSIONALS

WEDNESDAY

8 pm DC’s Stargirl (new night)

9 pm Kung Fu

THURSDAY

8 pm Walker

9 pm WALKER INDEPENDENCE

FRIDAY

8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us

9 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9:30 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway?

SATURDAY

8 pm MAGIC WITH THE STARS

9 pm World’s Funniest Animals

9:30 pm World’s Funniest Animals

SUNDAY

8 pm FAMILY LAW

9 pm Coroner (new night)

The Flash, GOTHAM KNIGHTS, Masters of Illusion, Nancy Drew, RECIPE FOR DISASTER, Riverdale (final season), Superman & Lois

4400, Batwoman, Charmed, Dynasty, In the Dark (final season premieres June 6), Legacies, Legends of Tomorrow, Naomi, Roswell, New Mexico (final season premieres June 6) and Supergirl (ended)

